Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IBMN opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

