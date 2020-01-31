iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBMJ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

IBMJ stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.