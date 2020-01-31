Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 127.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Movado Group by 2,961.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. Movado Group, Inc has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $40.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

