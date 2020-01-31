Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 20,349 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $78,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

