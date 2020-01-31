Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,883 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 68,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $988.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.78%. MTS Systems’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 33,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $609,180.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSC. Sidoti lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.