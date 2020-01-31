Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 218,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 92,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $682.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

GOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

