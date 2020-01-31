Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000.
Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.
THR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.
