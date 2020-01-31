Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $74.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

