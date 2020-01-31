Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) to “Conviction-Buy”

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CYYHF opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.08.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CytoDyn Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
CytoDyn Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Yongda Automobiles Services to “Conviction-Buy”
Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Yongda Automobiles Services to “Conviction-Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Commerzbank to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Commerzbank to Sell
DISCO CORP/ADR Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
DISCO CORP/ADR Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 17,843 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC
Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 17,843 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC
Solar Capital Ltd. Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Solar Capital Ltd. Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report