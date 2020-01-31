Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Sell

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

