DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.19.

