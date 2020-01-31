Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 17,843 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,558,000 after buying an additional 152,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 366.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 281,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $2,189,000.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $12.83 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

