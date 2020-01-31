Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of SLRC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

