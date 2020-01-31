Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 16,815 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 109,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 301,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 145,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

