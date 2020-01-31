Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,731 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $239.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.23 and a 52-week high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

