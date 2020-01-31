Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,776 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,870,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,881,000 after acquiring an additional 403,046 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,612,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,490,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,195,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.39 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

