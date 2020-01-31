Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDD opened at $27.00 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

