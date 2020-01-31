iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 175.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,354 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 1,540,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after buying an additional 1,494,919 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $15.07 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

