Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 22,196 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 653,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,428 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $25.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $26.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

