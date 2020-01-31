Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Update

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 701,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.