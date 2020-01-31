Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.
In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LYV opened at $70.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
