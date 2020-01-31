Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,638,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 896,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 772,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $70.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

