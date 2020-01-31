Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Up 13.0% in January

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,313,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock opened at $343.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.23 and its 200-day moving average is $311.26. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.31.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

