Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research upped their price target on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $454.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

