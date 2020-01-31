First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 463,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

FDEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $593.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

