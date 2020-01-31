Short Interest in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rises By 12.4%

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $572.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89.
A number of research analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.