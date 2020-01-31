Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Update

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 479,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $155,351.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Aspen Group to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

