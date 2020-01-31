Short Interest in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Grows By 12.8%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $65.61 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chart Industries by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chart Industries by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 162,690 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

