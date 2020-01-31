Short Interest in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Grows By 12.8%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $65.61 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chart Industries by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chart Industries by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 162,690 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 17,843 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC
Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 17,843 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC
Solar Capital Ltd. Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Solar Capital Ltd. Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 16,815 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 16,815 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Golub Capital BDC Inc Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Golub Capital BDC Inc Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF
Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report