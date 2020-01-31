Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,937 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 213,239 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 126,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 128,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,423,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.84. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

