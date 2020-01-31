Zacks: XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Given $28.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XBiotech an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 217.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $940.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.64.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

