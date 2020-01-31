Coho Partners Ltd. Has $351,000 Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,601,000 after acquiring an additional 79,288 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $324.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.84. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

