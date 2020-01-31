Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,926 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Corteva worth $19,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $29.24 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

