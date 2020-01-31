Coho Partners Ltd. Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

