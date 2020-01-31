Coho Partners Ltd. Has $840,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $323.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.46. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

