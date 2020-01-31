Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) PT at $21.42

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after buying an additional 3,708,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 2,372,410 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,843,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,992,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

COG opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

