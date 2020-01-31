Zacks: Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 123,892 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

