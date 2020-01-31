Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €52.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOSS. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of BOSS opened at €43.34 ($50.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.41. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52 week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

