Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €52.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOSS. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of BOSS opened at €43.34 ($50.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.41. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52 week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

