UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €68.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.15 ($87.38).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €64.89 ($75.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 1 year high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

