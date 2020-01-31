Matthew P. Ottmer Sells 3,724 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VYGR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.