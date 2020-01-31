Matthew P. Ottmer Sells 3,724 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
VYGR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VYGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Article: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.