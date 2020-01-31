Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) Senior Officer Acquires C$60,642.00 in Stock

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (CVE:PPY) Senior Officer Tonya Louise Fleming purchased 60,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,604.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. is engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. The Company focuses on light oil in southeast Saskatchewan and central Alberta and natural gas in northeast British Columbia. During the year ended December 31, 2011, in Saskatchewan, it drilled 27 horizontal and two vertical wells targeting light oil in the Bakken and Mississippian formations in the Midale, Huntoon, Kisbey and Flat Lake areas.

