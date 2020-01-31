Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Buys $67,029.30 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $67,029.30. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $299,388.96.

PHD stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

