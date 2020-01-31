Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Sells $67,950.27 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TWO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $10,761,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,038.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 577,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 527,127 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $6,513,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after buying an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

