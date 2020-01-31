Insider Selling: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Sells $35,500.00 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,489. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 million, a P/E ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

