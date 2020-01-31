Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 538 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $41,592.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GH opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

