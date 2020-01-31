Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $40,979.52 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60.

ROKU opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.16. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -384.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

