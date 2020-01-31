Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Sells C$46,845.00 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$46,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,073.20.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$31.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$27.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93.

Get Empire alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.