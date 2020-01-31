J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. Purchases 41,124 Shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. purchased 41,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $71,967.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARTW opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

