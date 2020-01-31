Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Acquires C$39,250.00 in Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,708,261.46.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,625.00.

Shares of TSE:PG opened at C$1.57 on Friday. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $330.38 million and a PE ratio of -13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

