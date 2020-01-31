Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €13.60 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.69 ($17.08) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.07.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

