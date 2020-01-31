Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.60 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.84) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.47 ($7.52).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €8.59 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.93. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

See Also: Swap

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

