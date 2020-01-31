Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WIZZ. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,305.56 ($56.64).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,210 ($55.38) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,047.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,769.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.